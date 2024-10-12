Gabby Thomas’ stunning ocean villa suite vacation bikini photos
A much-deserved vacation is coming to an end for three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas, and she’s making the most of it.
Thomas and longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes traveled to the Maldives at the end of track season. The 27-year-old track star has been documenting the trip, giving us a rare glimpse into her relationship with McManes.
The couple have an insane ocean villa suite where there’s a pool literally there outside the room that might was well be in the ocean. While they’ve enjoyed time in the villa, Thomas and McManes have crushed some amazing looking meals, even made some sushi, had one too many margaritas, hit the spa for massages and cryotherapy, and the gym for ab-flexing selfies and incredibly baffling failed fitness tests, and lots of bikini time for Thomas.
Since we can’t get enough of Thomas’ bikini time, she dropped more from her villa on the last day of their trip.
Vacation Gabby is certainly slaying the bikini look.
Thomas and McManes will return to their home in Austin, Texas, where they share “The World’s Fastest Pug” Rico Thee Pug and where Thomas has another job. It definitely looks like it’s been an amazing, relaxing vacation — a well-earned one.
