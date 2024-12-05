Angel Reese astounded by Gabby Thomas' beauty with 3-word compliment
Angel Reese knows greatness when she sees it, and beauty, too.
The Chicago Sky All-Star has had amazing guest on her podcast “Unapologetically Angel” like Megan Thee Stallion, and Shaquille O’Neal. Game recognizes game with Reese no doubt.
Reese, who signed a historic deal with Reebok and has her own shoe coming that she announced while wearing a naughty secretary fit, attended the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City on Wednesday night in a jaw-dropping look. She even got to meet Rihanna and go fangirl over her while Reese wore a stunning sheer all-black fit.
The 22-year-old Reese is also a huge fan of three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter Gabby Thomas, who spoke at the awards show. While speaking, Reese posted a video of Thomas — who looked incredible — and captioned it with three words: “literally a BEAUTY” and tagged Gabby.
She’s definitely right: The 27-year-old Thomas from Austin, Texas, is literally a beauty, as well as a hell of an athlete who won three golds this summer in Paris.
Thomas herself is signed with New Balance for he shoes.
It looked like an incredible night with all-time athletes and entertainers in the building. Reese and Thomas were certainly two of the biggest showstoppers there.
