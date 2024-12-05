The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese astounded by Gabby Thomas' beauty with 3-word compliment

The Chicago Sky All-Star is blown away by the Olympic gold medalist sprinter and her fit at the Footwear News Achievement Awards.

Matt Ryan

WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Angel Reese knows greatness when she sees it, and beauty, too.

The Chicago Sky All-Star has had amazing guest on her podcast “Unapologetically Angel” like Megan Thee Stallion, and Shaquille O’Neal. Game recognizes game with Reese no doubt.

Reese, who signed a historic deal with Reebok and has her own shoe coming that she announced while wearing a naughty secretary fit, attended the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City on Wednesday night in a jaw-dropping look. She even got to meet Rihanna and go fangirl over her while Reese wore a stunning sheer all-black fit.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese Updates/Instagram

The 22-year-old Reese is also a huge fan of three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter Gabby Thomas, who spoke at the awards show. While speaking, Reese posted a video of Thomas — who looked incredible — and captioned it with three words: “literally a BEAUTY” and tagged Gabby.

Gabby Thomas
Angel Reese/Instagram

She’s definitely right: The 27-year-old Thomas from Austin, Texas, is literally a beauty, as well as a hell of an athlete who won three golds this summer in Paris.

Thomas herself is signed with New Balance for he shoes.

It looked like an incredible night with all-time athletes and entertainers in the building. Reese and Thomas were certainly two of the biggest showstoppers there.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

