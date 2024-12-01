Gabby Thomas rocks stunning burnt orange fit to cheer on Texas Longhorns football
It was no secret who Olympic champion Gabby Thomas was rooting for on Saturday night when the Texas Longhorns faced the Texas A&M Aggies in a crucial game.
Thomas, who won gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter at the 2024 Paris Games, is a University of Texas alum, so it was all about the Longhorns. And in the end, it was "Hook 'em" all the way with Steve Sarkisian's squad coming out on top.
If you recall, earlier this season, Thomas stopped by ESPN College GameDay in some Daisy Dukes that had social media buzzing.
MORE: Gabby Thomas rocks miniskirt, cowgirl boot combo at F1 race in Austin
This time around, she went with a look fit for fall with some brown and, of course, burnt orange. Thomas layered her puffer vest over a long sleeve top and completed the look with some black yoga pants.
That is versatility, and we shouldn't be surprised because Thomas has proven throughout her life that she can do it all.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas charms in chill selfies after tropical jet-setting vacation
She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.
Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.
A real-life superwoman.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Kiss the cook: Livvy Dunne ‘cooks’ in incredible black miniskirt in kitchen
Ahhh: Steph Curry posts adorable Thanksgiving photos with new baby Cai
New Miss Queen: Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top after Ole Miss win