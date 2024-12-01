The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas rocks stunning burnt orange fit to cheer on Texas Longhorns football

Olympic champion and University of Texas alum Gabby Thomas showed her support for the Longhorns football team in a stunning fit with some classic burnt orange.

Josh Sanchez

Gabby Thomas at the Formula 1 United States of America Grand Prix.
Gabby Thomas at the Formula 1 United States of America Grand Prix. / IMAGO / Pro Shots

It was no secret who Olympic champion Gabby Thomas was rooting for on Saturday night when the Texas Longhorns faced the Texas A&M Aggies in a crucial game.

Thomas, who won gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter at the 2024 Paris Games, is a University of Texas alum, so it was all about the Longhorns. And in the end, it was "Hook 'em" all the way with Steve Sarkisian's squad coming out on top.

If you recall, earlier this season, Thomas stopped by ESPN College GameDay in some Daisy Dukes that had social media buzzing.

This time around, she went with a look fit for fall with some brown and, of course, burnt orange. Thomas layered her puffer vest over a long sleeve top and completed the look with some black yoga pants.

Gabby Thomas, Longhorns
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

That is versatility, and we shouldn't be surprised because Thomas has proven throughout her life that she can do it all.

She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.

Gabby Thomas, Olympics
Gabby Thomas celebrates after winning the womenís 4x400m relay final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images

Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.

A real-life superwoman.

Josh Sanchez
