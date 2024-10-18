Gabby Thomas rocks high-slit fit, links with David & Victoria Beckham
Olympic champion Gabby Thomas continues to thrive off of her success at the 2024 Paris Games, making high-profile appearances and always looking her best.
The USA track star put on a show with three gold medals throughout the games. Thomas won gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter.
Since then, she's been hanging with the big dawgs, living it up on the pickleball court and even taking in some WNBA action alongside fellow Olympic hero Simone Biles.
Most recently, she attended a Vogue event as a reporter with another knockout look, and was a presenter at The Council of Fashion Designers of America/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.
She also rubbed shoulders with celebrities like Winnie Harlow, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.
It was just the latest standout moments for the always impressive and versatile track star.
She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.
Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.
