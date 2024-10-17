The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas the reporter wins with stunning fit for Vogue event

The three-time Olympic gold medalist passes her new gig with flying “colors.”

Matt Ryan

Gabby Thomas celebrates her gold medal in the women’s 200m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Gabby Thomas celebrates her gold medal in the women’s 200m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas is back to her winning ways — just not on the track.

Thomas, who just got back from an epic vacation to the Maldives with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with lots of bikini pics from their baller ocean view villa, showed she’s more than just a three-time Olympic track gold medalist. Thomas was a reporter for Vogue magazine for the Forces of Fashion event Wednesday in New York City and she passed the skills test with flying colors.

First, the 27-year-old star’s interview skills were flawless like she was a natural. Even Nicki Minaj instantly fell in love with the woman who can make even the most casual selfie look good.

RELATED: Gabby Thomas reveals hilarious way she can find her car in parking lots

While her reporter skills were sensational, it was Thomas’ colorful fit that really caught our attention.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas and Nicki Minaj
Gabby Thomas and Nicki Minaj / Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas and Nicki Minaj
Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

RELATED: Angel Reese praises Sunisa Lee 'beauty' rocking amazing fits together

The full-body dress is truly stunning, just like Thomas herself. She revealed that Anna Wintour herself personally picked out the fit.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok

It’s not a surprise Thomas is successful at anything she does. She holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center. She has a second job in the healthcare industry and has dreams of running a hospital one day or a non-profit to expand access to health care.

Her “third” job as a reporter was certainly a smashing success. What can’t Gabby Thomas do?

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game

Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit

Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look

Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out

Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion