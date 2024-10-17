Gabby Thomas the reporter wins with stunning fit for Vogue event
Gabby Thomas is back to her winning ways — just not on the track.
Thomas, who just got back from an epic vacation to the Maldives with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with lots of bikini pics from their baller ocean view villa, showed she’s more than just a three-time Olympic track gold medalist. Thomas was a reporter for Vogue magazine for the Forces of Fashion event Wednesday in New York City and she passed the skills test with flying colors.
First, the 27-year-old star’s interview skills were flawless like she was a natural. Even Nicki Minaj instantly fell in love with the woman who can make even the most casual selfie look good.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas reveals hilarious way she can find her car in parking lots
While her reporter skills were sensational, it was Thomas’ colorful fit that really caught our attention.
RELATED: Angel Reese praises Sunisa Lee 'beauty' rocking amazing fits together
The full-body dress is truly stunning, just like Thomas herself. She revealed that Anna Wintour herself personally picked out the fit.
It’s not a surprise Thomas is successful at anything she does. She holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center. She has a second job in the healthcare industry and has dreams of running a hospital one day or a non-profit to expand access to health care.
Her “third” job as a reporter was certainly a smashing success. What can’t Gabby Thomas do?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game
Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit
Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look
Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude