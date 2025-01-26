Gabby Thomas steals spotlight at Unrivaled game with stunning ab-revealing fit
Gabby Thomas is used to being the center of attention on the track, but on Saturday she was on the basketball court.
The 28-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist track star is not stranger to showing up to big sporting events in jaw-dropping looks like her Daisy Dukes on ESPN’s College GameDay in Austin, Texas, and her cowgirl miniskirt stunner at Formula 1, and her leg-flaunting look at the New York City Marathon.
She also no stranger to fashion having worked with Vogue and posed for the magazine.
For her latest fire fit, Thomas showed up to watch the WNBA stars perform in the new 3x3 Unrivaled league in Miami where she crushed an ab-revealing look courtside.
There’s a reason Chicago Sky All-Star and Rose City Unrivaled player Angel Reese was in awe of Thomas’ beauty when the two met.
Thomas is looking as ripped as ever as she’s returned to the track after an epic offseason that also saw her give a rare glimpse into her relationship with Spencer McManes during a vacation to the Maldives.
The girl from Texas has said she wants to compete in the 2028 Olympics for one last ride and then pursue a career in the medical field.
For now, she’s enjoying her stardom and fit slaying like Saturday’s Unrivaled look.
