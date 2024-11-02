Gabby Thomas trains and trolls with colorful bagel in New York City
Gabby Thomas has a stacked schedule, filled with both training and trolling.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas' pug Rico poses with pumpkins in adorable fall shots
Today, the three-time Olympic gold medalist shared an update from New York City, as she is the grand marshal for the New York City Marathon this weekend. The track and field star was running in Central Park, presumably fine-tuning her running as the marathon is nigh.
“Hey guys,” Thomas said in a video on her Instagram Story. “In Central Park doing a shake-out run before my marathon tomorrow. I can’t wait!”
But in the next video, Thomas revealed that she was joking. While she was running in New York City, she wasn’t doing a shake-out run. Thomas was actually making a trip to the bagel shop.
As one must do in New York, Thomas ordered a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, which was served on a vibrant rainbow bagel.
While Thomas does enjoy cracking a jokey joke here and there, she has been busy taking on her grand marshal duties these past few days. Last night, she appeared at the Night of Champions parade, slaying in a denim fit complete with her official grand marshal sash.
Thomas uploaded a video to TikTok after the event, with an audio soundbite describing that she felt “Fearless, heroic, authentic, iconic, the greatest of all time."
RELATED: Nicki Minaj falls in love with Gabby Thomas after meeting her
The New York City Marathon officially kicks of Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 a.m. sharp.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress
Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win
Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game
Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit