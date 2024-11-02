The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas trains and trolls with colorful bagel in New York City

As the Olympic gold medalist fulfills her New York City Marathon grand marshal duties, she's making time for other NYC traditions.

Alex Gonzalez

Jul 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Gabrielle Thomas aka Gabby Thomas (USA) celebrates after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium.
Jul 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Gabrielle Thomas aka Gabby Thomas (USA) celebrates after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas has a stacked schedule, filled with both training and trolling.

Today, the three-time Olympic gold medalist shared an update from New York City, as she is the grand marshal for the New York City Marathon this weekend. The track and field star was running in Central Park, presumably fine-tuning her running as the marathon is nigh.

“Hey guys,” Thomas said in a video on her Instagram Story. “In Central Park doing a shake-out run before my marathon tomorrow. I can’t wait!”

Instagram / Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas out on a run in Central Park on Saturday, Nov. 2 / Instagram / Gabby Thomas

But in the next video, Thomas revealed that she was joking. While she was running in New York City, she wasn’t doing a shake-out run. Thomas was actually making a trip to the bagel shop.

Instagram / Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas shows off colorful bagel in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Instagram / Gabby Thomas

As one must do in New York, Thomas ordered a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, which was served on a vibrant rainbow bagel.

While Thomas does enjoy cracking a jokey joke here and there, she has been busy taking on her grand marshal duties these past few days. Last night, she appeared at the Night of Champions parade, slaying in a denim fit complete with her official grand marshal sash.

Thomas uploaded a video to TikTok after the event, with an audio soundbite describing that she felt “Fearless, heroic, authentic, iconic, the greatest of all time."

The New York City Marathon officially kicks of Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 a.m. sharp.

