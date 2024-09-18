Gabby Williams’ new hairdo topped by sleek crop top, platform kicks for WNBA pregame (PHOTOS)
After returning to the Seattle Storm following a brief stint on the French national basketball, Gabby Williams has had a fruitful run after re-signing with the WNBA. And ahead of the penultimate Storm game of the season, during which the Storm is taking on the Las Vegas Aces, Williams threw it back with a Y2K-inspired fit.
Upon her arrival to Climate Pledge Arena, Williams arrived looking fresh, with new braids, a floral printed blue crop top, and flowing pants. The ensemble was complete with pink and white platform shows and translucent sunglasses.
Williams returned to the Storm for a third season back in August following the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. During the Olympics, Williams averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.8 steals over five Olympic games.
While Williams was hesitant to sign back onto the WNBA — even at the urging of fellow WNBA superstar Angel Reese — she cited the Storm’s constant evolution and her teammates’ dedication as inspiration for her to re-join the team.
“Every version of the Storm that I’ve been on has been different,” said Williams. “This version feels very defensive minded and intense. We don’t need to call a lot of plays because we share the ball. That’s always been Storm basketball, so that hasn’t changed. Then, it’s just putting the new pieces in.”
The Storm will conclude their regular season on Thursday, September 19, when they play the Phoenix Mercury. WNBA playoffs begin Sunday, September 22.
