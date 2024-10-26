Gavin Lux fiancée Molly O'Boyle makes bold statement with World Series fit
The Los Angeles Dodgers are riding high after Freddie Freeman's heroics lifted the team to victory in Game 1 of the World Series.
Everyone showed up to the opening clash of the Fall Classic in their best gameday fits, and the Dodgers WAGs delivered in a big way.
One of those in attendance was Molly O'Boyle, the fiancée of Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux.
Molly pulled up to Dodgers Stadium in a casual fit, but she left no doubt who her favorite player in the series was with a bold shirt featuring Gavin's face front and center.
O'Boyle and Lux got engaged in March 2024.
The two first went public at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala in 2022.
You can expect to see Molly back in the stands at Dodger Stadium cheering on LA and Gavin when the team returns to the field for Game 2 against the Yankees on Saturday night.
The first pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET on FOX.
