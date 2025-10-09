Giants QB Jaxson Dart rocks wild shirt for Eagles TNF prime-time showdown
Jaxson Dart certainly stood out with his wild shirt for his arrival at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey. The New York Giants quarterback hopes to stand out on the field vs. the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles in a prime-time matchup on Thursday Night Football.
The 22-year-old rookie out of the Ole Miss Rebels will be making his third start for the Giants after taking over the veteran Russell Wilson. Dart electrified the home crowd in his first game, defeating the Los Angeles Rams. His first road test vs. the New Orleans Saints didn’t go so well last week, however.
Dart hopes some home cooking is all he needs to get back on track as the 1-4 Giants look to climb out of the cellar of the NFC East where the Eagles lead with a 4-1 mark.
Dart looked the part of a star upon his arrival with his fly shirt to go along with his suit.
Here’s a closer picture:
He must get his style from his mom Kara, who has gone viral at Dart’s games.
He’ll need to stand out if the Giants have any hopes of defeating an angry Eagles team that dropped their first game last week at home vs. the Denver Broncos.
