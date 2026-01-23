GloRilla's Unrecognizable Makeup-Free Look Causes Stir With NBA Boyfriend on Fire

GloRilla has been slaying her looks all season, but a selfie that the rap star posted yesterday has melted social media.

Too bad her boyfriend, Toronto Raptors NBA All-Star boyfriend, Brandon Ingram, can only try to keep up with his team also on fire.

GloRilla poses. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

GloRilla, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, 26, had flexed an amazing trip to Japan, where Cardi B's cousin joked that she loved it so much, she might actually move there rocking a plaid fit that was an absolute show stopper.

"Idk I think I wanna move to Tokyo guys," GloRilla wrote in her Instagram carousel caption.

It turns out that was only the appetizer to the main course when she posted a makeup-free selfie that caused quite a stir.

GloRilla responds to the viral unrecognizable look

GloRilla shares a selfie on X going lash-free. | GloRilla/X

As of this posting, GloRilla's stunning look with her "No lash moment," which she shared on X in a selfie video, has already been watched 8.1 million times.

It has certainly become the chatter of social media, since many fans say she's unrecognizable.

The Grammy-nominated artist doesn't understand why it's such a big deal, especially given how fantastick she looks, writing on X a couple of hours ago, "So did any of you h**s get a raise for tryna figure out why a b***h look so beautiful yesterday???? Rent paid ? Anything??? Or yall really just mad dat a b***h gorgeous for free? Lemme kno ina comments."

Almost all of the comments come to her defense saying how gorgeous the "Tomorrow 2" hitmaker looks, and many mentioning Ingram is a very lucky man.

Ingram's Raptors are also on fire

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram reacts after being fouled against the Portland Trail Blazers. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Ingram, 28, could never match GloRilla's hot streak, but the Raptors are coming close, with Toronto very surprisingly fourth in the Eastern Conference at 27-19, with Ingram having a fantastic season, averaging almost 22 points per game to go along with nearly six rebounds and four assists.

Unfortunately, when it comes to this NBA power couple, whether it's courtside or even random selfies, Ingram can't match the heat that his girlfriend is providing.

GloRilla arrives at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

