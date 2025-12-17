NBA WAG GloRilla flexes another dramatic new look in all-black fit with A'ja Wilson

It's back to black hair for GloRilla.

Always keeping us on our toes with her fantastic style sitting courtside at her boyfriend's, Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram, NBA games, the 26-year-old rap star upped the basketball royalty by hanging out with four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, flexing a stunning all-black fit to match her favorite hair color.

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; GloRilla at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. | Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Recently showing off different hairstyles that went from blonde to an extremely bold orange-red combo, the "Tomorrow 2" hitmaker went returned to her classic black 'do and nailed the look.

A’ja Wilson and GloRilla 📸 pic.twitter.com/Fv8fsR0rRW — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) December 17, 2025

The sophisticated combo featured black heels and leggings to go along with her sleek black dress.

Wilson, who has been getting plenty of attention by being named Time Athlete of the Year, has a huge beaming smile and is the perfect color coordination partner. The Las Vegas Aces superstar is also an NBA WAG in her own right, and the two-time Olympic gold medalist has been much more open about her relationship with three-time Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo, minus awkward baby questions.

Rapper GloRilla smiles during a press conference to present a check for $25,000 to Melrose High School, where she graduated from in 2017, in the school’s library in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. The donation will go towards building a media center in the library and the library will be renamed The Gloria H. Woods Media Center. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GloRilla, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, also seems to love her all-black ensembles, recently showing off another one at a recent Raptors game. Given how great she looks with them, it's no wonder she keeps coming back to it.

It has been a good run for both Wilson, 29, and GloRilla in 2025, and the famous new NBA WAG led the original Instagram post with a big smile as well, writing, "I drop a hunny bun."

