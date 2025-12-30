GloRilla turns heads in ski bunny fit for bf Brandon Ingram's dramatic Raptors win

While the NBA season still tries to find anything interesting for the casual fan, the real heat is with the NBA WAGs courtside, especially for GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion.

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Glorilla at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. | Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

The two rap stars have had great success together in their music careers, and now the "Wanna Be" collaborators and and Hot Girl Summer concert tour buddies have taken their must-see status to the hardwood, both dating NBA stars — Stallion with four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson, and GloRilla with 2020 NBA All-Star and former Duke standout Brandon Ingram.

RELATED: GloRilla slays dramatic new look giddy bf Brandon Ingram hits Raptors game winner

GloRilla with Megan Thee Stallion | IMAGO / MediaPunch

After Stallion had the entire Golden State Warriors crowd at Chase Center staring at her arriving on Christmas Day for her man's Dallas Mavericks, GloRilla upped the ante before the new year by flexing an all-black ski bunny outfit, which she shared in an Instagram carousel post.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion upstages bf Klay Thompson’s big NBA night in all-black stunner

While the winter look is perfect for the bitterly cold temperatures of Toronto, where Ingram plays for the Raptors, or on the ski slopes, the look goes next-level when the 26-year-old cousin of Cardi B, who is now of course an NFL WAG, took the coat off to a show off a sheer catsuit from head to toe.

(Go to the third image above for the full feel.)

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion's NBA WAG leather outfit has entire OKC arena staring at her

GloRilla in Toronto with Brandon Ingram pic.twitter.com/bVimbAtDg8 — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) December 30, 2025

Angel Reese was also in the building with her brother, Julian, who plays for the Raptors G League team. And the Chicago Sky star dates Orlando Magic center, Wendell Carter Jr., who the Raptors were playing tonight.

RELATED: Angel Reese seems to confirm Wendell Carter Jr. relationship in fashion fit selfie

Julian Reese and Angel Reese are in the house at Scotiabank Arena 🙌@Raptors905 | @chicagosky pic.twitter.com/Ba9aUSQ8Bf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 30, 2025

While the Raptors had a dramatic come-from-behind comeback, being down 21 points, it couldn't compete with GloRilla's sheer catsuit.

RAPTORS GET THE STOP.



21-POINT COMEBACK COMPLETE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/UtvVOhYUhK — NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2025

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring