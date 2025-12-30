GloRilla turns heads in ski bunny fit for bf Brandon Ingram's dramatic Raptors win
While the NBA season still tries to find anything interesting for the casual fan, the real heat is with the NBA WAGs courtside, especially for GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion.
The two rap stars have had great success together in their music careers, and now the "Wanna Be" collaborators and and Hot Girl Summer concert tour buddies have taken their must-see status to the hardwood, both dating NBA stars — Stallion with four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson, and GloRilla with 2020 NBA All-Star and former Duke standout Brandon Ingram.
RELATED: GloRilla slays dramatic new look giddy bf Brandon Ingram hits Raptors game winner
After Stallion had the entire Golden State Warriors crowd at Chase Center staring at her arriving on Christmas Day for her man's Dallas Mavericks, GloRilla upped the ante before the new year by flexing an all-black ski bunny outfit, which she shared in an Instagram carousel post.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion upstages bf Klay Thompson’s big NBA night in all-black stunner
While the winter look is perfect for the bitterly cold temperatures of Toronto, where Ingram plays for the Raptors, or on the ski slopes, the look goes next-level when the 26-year-old cousin of Cardi B, who is now of course an NFL WAG, took the coat off to a show off a sheer catsuit from head to toe.
(Go to the third image above for the full feel.)
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion's NBA WAG leather outfit has entire OKC arena staring at her
Angel Reese was also in the building with her brother, Julian, who plays for the Raptors G League team. And the Chicago Sky star dates Orlando Magic center, Wendell Carter Jr., who the Raptors were playing tonight.
RELATED: Angel Reese seems to confirm Wendell Carter Jr. relationship in fashion fit selfie
While the Raptors had a dramatic come-from-behind comeback, being down 21 points, it couldn't compete with GloRilla's sheer catsuit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie
First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’
Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.