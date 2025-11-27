GloRilla slays dramatic new look giddy bf Brandon Ingram hits Raptors game winner
Not many casual sports fans are closely watching the Toronto Raptors.
Rap star GloRilla is trying to single handedly change that as the latest big-name NBA WAG, showing off dramatic looks all week as Raptors small forward Brandon Ingram's famous girlfriend.
First it was her blonde bombshell look in the Raptors Monday night win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then she followed it up tonight with literally fire-red and orange hair that was impossible to miss as the 26-year-old Grammy nominated hip hop sensation was giddily jumping up and down, in sparkling gold high heels no less, as Ingram hit the game winner against the Indiana Pacers to win their ninth game in a row, 97-95.
Ingram, 28, the one time NBA All-Star, seems to have finally found a home up north, and GloRilla has been as hot with her fits as the Raptors have been on the court.
BI had a sweet postgame moment with the "Tomorrow 2" hitmaker, going over courtside and giving her a huge hug with a little kiss, along with sharing their custom celebration handshake.
The 6-foot-8 Ingram has to hilariously lean down a lot to make the hug and kiss happen with the 5-foot-6 GloRilla, even in those killer heels. She completed the head-to-toe stunner with a matching camouflage ensemble.
The former Duke star and GloRilla certainly seem to have a good thing going, and fans are noticing her amazing before and after transition since becoming a big-time artist.
Unfortunately, it seems like GloRilla and her former "Hot Girl Summer" tourmate and "Wanna Be" collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, also a fellow NBA WAG dating Klay Thompson, are still feuding, at least as of last month.
We can't wait see where GloRilla takes it from here with her fantastic fits, and unlike the cooled off relationship with Stallion, it's obvious the ones with Ingram and Toronto are on fire.
