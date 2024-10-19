Gordon Ramsay attempts ‘Hook ‘‘Em Horns’ in Texas cowboys hat vs Georgia
Gordon Ramsay is having some Texas adventures.
RELATED: Kirk Herbstreit adorably explains why he brings 'chief of happiness' dog Ben everywhere
The famed chef and reality TV personality is in Austin, Texas, and a video clip shared to Ramsay’s social media pages, Ramsay has gone full Texan.
The montage features Ramsay taking a tour of the University of Texas campus. He visits the Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium, where the Texas Longhorns will face the Georgia Bulldogs today. He steps onto the field in a white t-shirt, black pants, sneakers, and a jacket — adding a bit of western flair with some sunglasses and a cowboy hat.
Posing for photographs, Ramsay gives a shot at making the “Hook ‘Em” universal hand sign, famous among Texas Longhorns fans. Let’s just hope the fans aren’t as hard on Ramsay as Ramsay is to his “Hell’s Kitchen” contestants.
Elsewhere in the montage, Ramsay visits the training center, tries on a golden hat, and chats with one of the Longhorns football players.
Though it appears Ramsay has some Texas-sized school spirit, it doesn’t seem like he will be attending the game this afternoon. In a video clip shared to Formula 1’s Instagram Story, Ramsay is seen arriving at the racetrack.
RELATED: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Joscelyn Roberson channel Beyoncé with Texas-style fits
Ramsay looks like he's having a good time in town — and we hope he maintains his pleasant demeanor when he tastes some of Austin’s food staples.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date