Gordon Ramsay attempts ‘Hook ‘‘Em Horns’ in Texas cowboys hat vs Georgia

The chef and TV personality is having some Texas-sized adventures in the state Capitol ahead of the Texas vs. Georgia game and Formula 1 race.

Aditya Govila takes a photo with Gordon Ramsay in the paddock at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Aditya Govila takes a photo with Gordon Ramsay in the paddock at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gordon Ramsay is having some Texas adventures. 

Gordon Ramsay 2024
Jun 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay waves to the crowd before a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The famed chef and reality TV personality is in Austin, Texas, and a video clip shared to Ramsay’s social media pages, Ramsay has gone full Texan.

The montage features Ramsay taking a tour of the University of Texas campus. He visits the Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium, where the Texas Longhorns will face the Georgia Bulldogs today. He steps onto the field in a white t-shirt, black pants, sneakers, and a jacket — adding a bit of western flair with some sunglasses and a cowboy hat.

Posing for photographs, Ramsay gives a shot at making the “Hook ‘Em” universal hand sign, famous among Texas Longhorns fans. Let’s just hope the fans aren’t as hard on Ramsay as Ramsay is to his “Hell’s Kitchen” contestants.

Elsewhere in the montage, Ramsay visits the training center, tries on a golden hat, and chats with one of the Longhorns football players.

Though it appears Ramsay has some Texas-sized school spirit, it doesn’t seem like he will be attending the game this afternoon. In a video clip shared to Formula 1’s Instagram Story, Ramsay is seen arriving at the racetrack.

Ramsay looks like he's having a good time in town — and we hope he maintains his pleasant demeanor when he tastes some of Austin’s food staples.

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay on the sidelines before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

