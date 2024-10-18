Kirk Herbstreit adorably explains why he brings 'chief of happiness' dog Ben everywhere
Kirk Herbstreit is a household name among sports fans across the country. Equally as prolific is his dog, an adorable golden retriever named Ben. And while on the road, Ben brings so much to the fan base he's garnered in his own right.
Both Herbstreit and Ben made an appearance today at a Raising Canes location in Austin, Texas. They are in town for a taping of “ESPN College GameDay,” and for this week’s game, the show is highlighting a hotly-anticipated match between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs.
But before the game, Herbstreit took some time to meet with fans, sign some merch, and allow guests to give Ben all the pats and scratches.
During a conversation with the press, Herbstreit shared that while on the road, Ben can change the atmosphere of any room he's in.
"They're blown away by touching him, because he's really soft," said Herbstreit. For whatever reason, his coat is really thick. But honestly, it sounds strange, he brings love."
Back in January, Ben was named Chief Happiness Officer at the Rose Bowl game. Kirk continued, sharing the Ben has lived up to his title.
Despite having been diagnosed with leukemia back in March, Ben still loves being part of the action.
"Some people [have] said, 'He's sick. Why do you take him on the road?' It's because it feeds his soul to be out on the road with people and interacting and meeting people," Herbstreit said. "His tail is constantly wagging, and he just goes up."
Fans would also agree that seeing Ben feeds their souls.
The Longhorns and the Bulldogs will face off Saturday, Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. ET.
