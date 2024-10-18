The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kirk Herbstreit adorably explains why he brings 'chief of happiness' dog Ben everywhere

While Herbstreit may be a fixture for sports fans across the nation, his golden retriever, Ben, has a fan base of his own.

Alex Gonzalez

Kirk Herbstreit makes an appearance at a Raising Cane's location in Austin, Texas ahead of an 'ESPN College GameDay' taping on October 18, 2024
Kirk Herbstreit makes an appearance at a Raising Cane's location in Austin, Texas ahead of an 'ESPN College GameDay' taping on October 18, 2024 / Alex Gonzalez
Kirk Herbstreit is a household name among sports fans across the country. Equally as prolific is his dog, an adorable golden retriever named Ben. And while on the road, Ben brings so much to the fan base he's garnered in his own right.

Ben 2024
Sep 21, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ben (the dog of ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit) lays on the field before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Tennessee Volunteers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian goes makeup-free casual in Texas return after Paris trip

Both Herbstreit and Ben made an appearance today at a Raising Canes location in Austin, Texas. They are in town for a taping of “ESPN College GameDay,” and for this week’s game, the show is highlighting a hotly-anticipated match between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs.

But before the game, Herbstreit took some time to meet with fans, sign some merch, and allow guests to give Ben all the pats and scratches.

During a conversation with the press, Herbstreit shared that while on the road, Ben can change the atmosphere of any room he's in.

"They're blown away by touching him, because he's really soft," said Herbstreit. For whatever reason, his coat is really thick. But honestly, it sounds strange, he brings love."

Back in January, Ben was named Chief Happiness Officer at the Rose Bowl game. Kirk continued, sharing the Ben has lived up to his title.

Despite having been diagnosed with leukemia back in March, Ben still loves being part of the action.

"Some people [have] said, 'He's sick. Why do you take him on the road?' It's because it feeds his soul to be out on the road with people and interacting and meeting people," Herbstreit said. "His tail is constantly wagging, and he just goes up."

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey hilariously whispers Texas vs. Georgia hype speech

Fans would also agree that seeing Ben feeds their souls.

The Longhorns and the Bulldogs will face off Saturday, Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Kirk 2024
Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit pets his dog Ben on the field before a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / William McLelland-Imagn Images

