Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Joscelyn Roberson channel Beyoncé with Texas-style fits
Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Joscelyn Roberson may be Olympic athletes, but at their core, they are Texas girls. And today, they channeled one of the Lone Star State’s heroes.
In a post on Instagram, the three gymnasts wear festive rodeo attire during a stop at the “Gold Over America Tour”. Chiles and Roberson wear blue, low-cut denim tops with white fringe, along with matching denim shorts, bedazzled belts, and silver sequined cowboy hats. Biles wears the same fit, but with a red top instead of blue.
The carousel post is appropriately set to Houston native Beyoncé’s hit single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” from her country-influenced album, “Cowboy Carter.”
Biles hails from Houston, Texas, and Chiles trained in Spring, Texas, right outside of Houston. Roberson grew up in Texarkana, Texas, which is located at the border of Texas and Arkansas. Though not all of them may be from the H-Town, nothing unites Texas folk better than Beyoncé can.
During the “Gold Over America Tour,” Biles, Chiles, Roberson, along with Hezly Rivera, Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, and several other gymnasts are combining gymnastics, athleticism, choreography, and music for electrifying performances across the county.
The tour kicked off in September in Oceanside, California is set to continue through Nov. 3 before wrapping in Detroit, Michigan.
