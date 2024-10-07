The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Joscelyn Roberson channel Beyoncé with Texas-style fits

The three Olympians may be world-famous athletes, but at their core, they are Texas girls.

Alex Gonzalez

Jun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Joscelyn Roberson, Sunisa Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Leanne Wong pose for a photo after being selected for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Women's gymnastics team during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center.
Jun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Joscelyn Roberson, Sunisa Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Leanne Wong pose for a photo after being selected for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Women's gymnastics team during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Joscelyn Roberson may be Olympic athletes, but at their core, they are Texas girls. And today, they channeled one of the Lone Star State’s heroes.

Jordan Chiles 2024
Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles of the United States poses for a photo after day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In a post on Instagram, the three gymnasts wear festive rodeo attire during a stop at the “Gold Over America Tour”. Chiles and Roberson wear blue, low-cut denim tops with white fringe, along with matching denim shorts, bedazzled belts, and silver sequined cowboy hats. Biles wears the same fit, but with a red top instead of blue.

The carousel post is appropriately set to Houston native Beyoncé’s hit single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” from her country-influenced album, “Cowboy Carter.”

Team USA women 2024
Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Joscelyn Roberson channel Beyoncé rocking some 'Cowboy Carter' inspired fits. / Instagram / Simone Biles

Biles hails from Houston, Texas, and Chiles trained in Spring, Texas, right outside of Houston. Roberson grew up in Texarkana, Texas, which is located at the border of Texas and Arkansas. Though not all of them may be from the H-Town, nothing unites Texas folk better than Beyoncé can.

During the “Gold Over America Tour,” Biles, Chiles, Roberson, along with Hezly Rivera, Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, and several other gymnasts are combining gymnastics, athleticism, choreography, and music for electrifying performances across the county.

The tour kicked off in September in Oceanside, California is set to continue through Nov. 3 before wrapping in Detroit, Michigan. 

Joscelyn Roberson
Jun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Joscelyn Roberson competes on the floor during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

