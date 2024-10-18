The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Matthew McConaughey hilariously whispers Texas vs. Georgia hype speech

The proud Texas Longhorns alum is stoked, but chill, for the huge college football matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs coming to town.

Matthew Graham

Alright, alright, alright.

The iconic movie star and proud Texas Longhorns alum Matthew McConaughey is stoked for the huge college football showdown with the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs coming into Austin to take on the No. 1 Longhorns. Who knows, maybe even Loreal Sarkisian will show up for head coach Steve Sarkisian in one of her fly fits.

In what looks like a bar setting, the “Dazed and Confused” legend casually whispers his hype video for Texas fans.

After setting up the who, what, and where, the 54-year-old actor lays down the gauntlet.

“That’s a night game, “McConaughey says in his Instagram post. “Oooh, the place is going to be packed. Everyone’s going to have time to be properly lubricated. Big test. This is a big test. That’s the team to beat. If we go out there and handle it and continue to play against how good we can be, that’s who I need them to play against, while playing them and giving them the full respect. There’s no time for lull. There’s no time for exhale. We obviously will not need to be hyped up. We will be way up for this game. We just have to play, as Coach Sarkisian says, play smart, intelligent, and then, very violent.”

He ends the monologue with of course, “hook em,” giving the famous hook’em gesture that all Longhorns fans do religiously at games. And rivals use against them with horns down, even with their pregame fits, although it didn’t work out so well for Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman.

It’s too early to say it’s a must-win for Georgia, but there is more on the line for them given they already have a loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide in a thriller, 41-34. 

Fans will be hyped, and the only whispering that will happen is when too much screaming will ruin folks’ voices.

