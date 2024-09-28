Gracie Hunt accessorizes casual jeans fit with boyfriend Cody Keith at festival
Gracie Hunt is partying like a winner. As the Kansas City Chiefs are currently 3-0, the team’s heiress, who is the daughter of owner Clark Hunt, is out and about living her best life, and grooving to some music.
RELATED: How Travis Kelce is hiding Easter eggs in his game day looks
Hunt shared some photos to Instagram from Breakaway Music Festival in Charlotte, North Carolina — which took place this past Friday, Sept. 27. Though Hunt is known for her lavish fashions, the 25-year-old social media star kept it casual as she danced the night way. During the festival, Hunt wore a white tank top, black pants, and black high heels. But don’t let this simple fit fool you. Hunt completed the ensemble with a bejeweled Dolce & Gabbana belt.
She was joined by her boyfriend, Cody Keith, who was also wearing black pants and a white shirt, which was encased in a Breakaway Festival baseball jersey.
It appears the couple had a good time at the festival, as they shared clips of several performers. But the couple had a clear favorite performer of the night — DJ and producer Marshmello.
Over the course of the ongoing NFL season, Hunt hasn’t missed with her fits, which have included a stunning red dress, a white two-piece number complete with a red belt, and a yellow short-sleeve and miniskirt combo.
RELATED: Why Patrick Mahomes intentionally has often mocked dad body
Fans are looking forward to seeing her next outfit tomorrow, as the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
