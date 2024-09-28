The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt accessorizes casual jeans fit with boyfriend Cody Keith at festival

The team's heiress, who is the daughter of owner Clark Hunt, hasn't missed with her fits this NFL season.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chief executive officer Clark Hunt prior to the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chief executive officer Clark Hunt prior to the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt is partying like a winner. As the Kansas City Chiefs are currently 3-0, the team’s heiress, who is the daughter of owner Clark Hunt, is out and about living her best life, and grooving to some music.

Gracie Hunt 2024
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hunt shared some photos to Instagram from Breakaway Music Festival in Charlotte, North Carolina — which took place this past Friday, Sept. 27. Though Hunt is known for her lavish fashions, the 25-year-old social media star kept it casual as she danced the night way. During the festival, Hunt wore a white tank top, black pants, and black high heels. But don’t let this simple fit fool you. Hunt completed the ensemble with a bejeweled Dolce & Gabbana belt.

Gracie Hunt 2024
Gracie Hunt and her boyfriend Cody Keith cozying up Breakaway Music Festival in Charlotte, North Carolina / Instagram / Gracie Hunt

She was joined by her boyfriend, Cody Keith, who was also wearing black pants and a white shirt, which was encased in a Breakaway Festival baseball jersey.

It appears the couple had a good time at the festival, as they shared clips of several performers. But the couple had a clear favorite performer of the night — DJ and producer Marshmello.

Over the course of the ongoing NFL season, Hunt hasn’t missed with her fits, which have included a stunning red dress, a white two-piece number complete with a red belt, and a yellow short-sleeve and miniskirt combo.

Fans are looking forward to seeing her next outfit tomorrow, as the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gracie Hunt 2023
Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

