Gracie Hunt’s Chiefs corset tank fit continues gameday hot-streak

The Chiefs haven't lost a game this season, as the heiress continues to deliver good luck by way of impeccable style.

Alex Gonzalez

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (not pictured) with boyfriend Cody Keith at SoFi Stadium.
Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (not pictured) with boyfriend Cody Keith at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a killer winning streak thus far in the current NFL season (knocks on wood). And equally as impressive have been the game day fits of the team’s heiress, Gracie Hunt.

Gracie Hunt
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At today’s Chiefs game, against the Los Angeles Chargers, Gracie, who is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, wore a red Chiefs corset tank. She complimented the shirt with black leather pants and a gold chain belt, and completed the ensemble with black platform shoes.

Gracie Hunt 2024
Gracie Hunt's latest fit comprised of a red Chiefs corset tank, black pants, and platform shoes / Gracie Hunt / Instagram

Gracie was joined by her boyfriend, Cody Keith, who looked handsome in a black button-down long-sleeve shirt, matching pants, and shades.

Judging by the looks on their faces, it looks like the couple has had an amazing weekend. On Friday, Sept. 27, the couple attended Breakaway Music Festival, where they kept it stylish, yet easy with their outfits. Gracie wore a white tank top with black jeans, and Keith was in full festival spirit in a Breakaway-themed baseball jersey.

While it’s been interesting to watch the Chiefs on the field, fans have equally looked forward to Gracie’s many fits, some of which have included a vibrant red dress, as well as a yellow short sleeve-shirt and miniskirt combo.

And the Chiefs haven’t lost a game yet this season, so it’s safe to say Gracie is delivering good luck by way of impeccable style.

Gracie Hunt
Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt (right) and daughter Gracie Hunt pose on the red carpet at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

