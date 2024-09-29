Gracie Hunt’s Chiefs corset tank fit continues gameday hot-streak
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a killer winning streak thus far in the current NFL season (knocks on wood). And equally as impressive have been the game day fits of the team’s heiress, Gracie Hunt.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt's new boyfriend revealed to be ex-college football QB
At today’s Chiefs game, against the Los Angeles Chargers, Gracie, who is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, wore a red Chiefs corset tank. She complimented the shirt with black leather pants and a gold chain belt, and completed the ensemble with black platform shoes.
Gracie was joined by her boyfriend, Cody Keith, who looked handsome in a black button-down long-sleeve shirt, matching pants, and shades.
Judging by the looks on their faces, it looks like the couple has had an amazing weekend. On Friday, Sept. 27, the couple attended Breakaway Music Festival, where they kept it stylish, yet easy with their outfits. Gracie wore a white tank top with black jeans, and Keith was in full festival spirit in a Breakaway-themed baseball jersey.
While it’s been interesting to watch the Chiefs on the field, fans have equally looked forward to Gracie’s many fits, some of which have included a vibrant red dress, as well as a yellow short sleeve-shirt and miniskirt combo.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt stuns in sleeveless Chiefs minidress for her NFL apparel line
And the Chiefs haven’t lost a game yet this season, so it’s safe to say Gracie is delivering good luck by way of impeccable style.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grand finale: Cameron Brink wows in strapless minidress, suede boots in final fit
You fancy: Caleb Williams’ new $12.9 million baller mansion in ritzy Chicago suburb
Hot duo: Gabby Thomas, ‘Hot Ones’ Sean Evans pose for ‘spicy’ photo at Athlos NYC
Uh oh: DiJonai Carrington calls for Indiana Fever to ‘free’ girlfriend NaLyssa Smith
Golden girl: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had the biggest flex at Cowboys game