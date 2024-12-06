The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt and Olivia Mangrum deliver business country chic in dazzling mirror selfie

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress had fun dancing the night away at Jingle Ball in Fort Worth this week.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt stays busy, and even during the holidays, she’s maintaining a stacked schedule. But in between all of the work comes plenty time for play — and some stylish outfits for the occasion.

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

During this past week, Gracie — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt — attended iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball in Fort Worth, Texas, where she saw live performances from Dasha, Saweetie, and Shaboozey. Gracie was joined by her friend, model Olivia Mangrum, and the two served up some joint slayage, combining business with country style.

Gracie rocked a metallic silver top with and white pants, completing her look with a matching white coat. Mangrum was matching Gracie’s powerful energy in a white shirt, black pants, and a gray striped coat.

Olivia Mangrum / Instagram
Gracie Hunt and Olivia Mangrum drop selfie in country business chic fits / Olivia Mangrum / Instagram

Though the Chiefs heiress only shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story today featuring herself and Mangrum rocking these power suits, the event actually took place this past Tuesday, Dec. 3 — and Gracie had previously shared some videos of her and Mangrum in their country business chic fits dancing the night away.

This past NFL season, Gracie hasn’t missed with a single fit. Fans are looking forward to how she’ll slay this weekend, as she cheers on the playoffs-bound Chiefs when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; Gracie Hunt, Daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

