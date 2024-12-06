Gracie Hunt and Olivia Mangrum deliver business country chic in dazzling mirror selfie
Gracie Hunt stays busy, and even during the holidays, she’s maintaining a stacked schedule. But in between all of the work comes plenty time for play — and some stylish outfits for the occasion.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt flaunts date night glam, brings the 'spice'
During this past week, Gracie — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt — attended iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball in Fort Worth, Texas, where she saw live performances from Dasha, Saweetie, and Shaboozey. Gracie was joined by her friend, model Olivia Mangrum, and the two served up some joint slayage, combining business with country style.
Gracie rocked a metallic silver top with and white pants, completing her look with a matching white coat. Mangrum was matching Gracie’s powerful energy in a white shirt, black pants, and a gray striped coat.
Though the Chiefs heiress only shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story today featuring herself and Mangrum rocking these power suits, the event actually took place this past Tuesday, Dec. 3 — and Gracie had previously shared some videos of her and Mangrum in their country business chic fits dancing the night away.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s mom Tavia upstages her fit with Chiefs cheerleaders pose
This past NFL season, Gracie hasn’t missed with a single fit. Fans are looking forward to how she’ll slay this weekend, as she cheers on the playoffs-bound Chiefs when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 8.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy
Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute
Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game