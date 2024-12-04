Gracie Hunt goes country girl chic in Jingle Ball selfie for Shaboozey set
It's been an eventful few days for Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt. Over the weekend, Gracie and sister Ava made a cameo in the Hallmark Christmas film Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.
For the movie premiere, Gracie and her mom Tavia stunned in all-red dresses on the red carpet, despite viral "Catrick Mahomes" trying to steal their shine.
The movie premiere came after the Chiefs' controversial win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday.
MORE: Gracie Hunt shares never-before-seen-photos with sister Ava from Hallmark cameo
With some much-needed time for R&R, Gracie decided to kick back on Tuesday night and take in some music at the iHeartMusic Jingle Ball in Fort Worth.
Gracie was enjoying her time at the show and shared video on Instagram Stories of Grammy-nominated country music star Shaboozey performing on stage. She also showed off her fit for the night in a series of selfies and was going country girl chic.
MORE: Gracie Hunt shares 'postgame shenanigans' with bf Cody Keith after Chiefs win
Along with Shaboozey, Tuesday night's concert included performances from Kane Brown, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Madison Beer, Saweetie, Dasha, KATSEYE, and Wonho.
The Jingle Ball will run through Saturday, December 21, in Miami, with Camila Cabello, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, Tinashe, and T-Pain joining the show. In the penultimate show on Thursday, December 19, in Atlanta, special guests will include T.I. and Sexyy Red.
Other stops along the way include Los Angeles, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.
