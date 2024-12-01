Gracie Hunt’s mom Tavia upstages her fit with Chiefs cheerleaders pose
Tavia Hunt and daughter Gracie Hunt are two championship-level fit queens.
The wife and daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner have both slayed many looks recently like Tavia’s modeling look of Gracie’s personal collection, and Gracie’s Transformers black minidress.
The mother-daughter duo had an all-red runway duel on Saturday night for the premiere of the Hallmark channel movie "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.” While Gracie got upstaged by the famous cat, Catrick Mahomes, on the red carpet, mom also outshined her daughter’s red fit by posing with the Chiefs cheerleaders.
Yea, NFL cheerleaders will tend to outshine anything else.
The 53-year-old Tavia does look sensational, however, as did 25-year-old Gracie.
They really do a ton alike. In fact, older photos of Tavia show just how much.
Both Tavia and Gracie are staples on game day for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. They both also have flexed their Chiefs power where Gracie showed off the icy rings, while Tavia sat in front of the Lombardi Trophies for an event.
While they both shine on game days, Saturday night’s movie premiere win belonged to Tavia and the Chiefs cheerleaders.
