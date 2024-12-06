Gracie Hunt flaunts date night glam, brings the 'spice'
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt keeps delivering the content to her massive social media following. If it isn't her stunning sideline fits each and every week of the NFL season, Gracie knows how to bring the kind of content people want.
Gracie, who has been hitting the red carpets and sharing "postgame shenanigans" with her boyfriend after Chiefs wins on Thanksgiving, is now ready for some relaxation.
She took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share a look at what it takes to get ready for a date night like a queen.
Gracie showed off the "Spice Palette" from Anastasia Beverly Hills and her glam look for the fun that the night has in store.
The Spice Palette has a mix of matte, metallic, and sparkling colors that can bring subtle or dramatic looks to alter your look and match the vibe of your fit.
This time of year, the brown and tan tones are perfect for the final days of fall.
It should be no surprise, though, because Gracie always knows what she is doing. You can expect to see that on display again this weekend when the Chiefs return to the field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City will be welcoming the division rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14 as they look to advance to a league-best 12-1 on the season. It's safe to say the team's quest for a three-peat has been goes well so far.
And, much like the Chiefs, Gracie is at the top of her game and we'd predict another NFL fashion W.
