Gracie Hunt seduces in black minidress poses for ‘LA lights’
Gracie Hunt continues to slay with her fit game.
Hunt may be the Kansas City Chiefs heiress, but she’s well known as a model who won Miss Kansas and was a finalist for Miss USA. While Hunt, who is the daughter of owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles, works as the brand development and marketing manager for the team, she has amassed 572K followers on Instagram and is quite the influencer herself. It’s easy to see why.
Lately, she’s been quite busy with work, travel, getting a new boyfriend, and crushing with her fashion game. She even compared her life lately to “Ferris Bueller”. The 25-year-old just released her own “Gracie Hunt NFL Women’s Apparel” line from “Wear by Erin Andrews”, and showed off astunning picture preview in a sleeveless minidress.
Now, Hunt is in Los Angeles and enjoying the “City nights and LA lights,” as she captioned her photos. She didn’t disappoint either with a black dress and some seductive poses to go along with it.
While it’s not Chiefs red, Hunt makes any color work well.
Oh yea, the Chiefs are 4-0 and going for a third straight Super Bowl win. Life’s pretty good for Hunt these days, and she certainly looks like she’s enjoying it.
