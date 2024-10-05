The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt's sister Ava Hunt posts kissy selfie with SMU cheerleader teammate

The SMU cheerleader and youngest child of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt had a little fun before the Mustangs showdown vs. the Louisville Cardinals.

Matthew Graham

Jan 29, 2023: Gracie Hunt at Arrowhead Stadium
Jan 29, 2023: Gracie Hunt at Arrowhead Stadium / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
It must be hard being the daughter of Clark Hunt and the little sister of Gracie Hunt.

The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress, 19, is exactly six years younger than her social media influencer and fashion designer older sister, as they share the same birthday, March 29. Gracie, 25, is often seen flaunting her fantastic fits on Instagram for her 572k followers. Ava Hunt, a cheerleader for the SMU Mustangs, is a little more low key on social media, much like her older brother, Knobel, 22. (Clark Hunt and all three of his children attended SMU.)

In Louisville for a big matchup vs. the No. 22 ranked Cardinals, with both teams coming into the game with matching 4-1 records, the SMU cheerleader posted on her Instagram Stories a smoochie selfie with her teammate wearing a white summer dress that looks to be the same one in her main profile photo.

Ava Hunt
Oct. 4, 2024: Ava Hunt posts on her Instagram Stories with her SMU cheerleader teammate. / Ava Hunt/Instagram

The baby of the Hunt empire has a modest 51.8k followers, and at this point in her life, she doesn’t seem to have the same influencer aspirations as her older sister.

Ava Hunt
Ava Hunt cheering for the SMU Mustangs / Ava Hunt/Instagram
Ava Hunt, Tavia Hunt, and Gracie Hunt
Ava Hunt with her mother Tavia Hunt and older sister Gracie Hunt / Ava Hunt/Instagram

Amongst her photos is of course a prerequisite photo with global pop icon and Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift, and the usual postings of a college cheerleading college coed that just happens to also be in line to inherit a historic NFL franchise.

Published
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

