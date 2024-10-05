Gracie Hunt's sister Ava Hunt posts kissy selfie with SMU cheerleader teammate
It must be hard being the daughter of Clark Hunt and the little sister of Gracie Hunt.
The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress, 19, is exactly six years younger than her social media influencer and fashion designer older sister, as they share the same birthday, March 29. Gracie, 25, is often seen flaunting her fantastic fits on Instagram for her 572k followers. Ava Hunt, a cheerleader for the SMU Mustangs, is a little more low key on social media, much like her older brother, Knobel, 22. (Clark Hunt and all three of his children attended SMU.)
RELATED: Gracie Hunt seduces in black minidress poses for ‘LA lights’
In Louisville for a big matchup vs. the No. 22 ranked Cardinals, with both teams coming into the game with matching 4-1 records, the SMU cheerleader posted on her Instagram Stories a smoochie selfie with her teammate wearing a white summer dress that looks to be the same one in her main profile photo.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt stuns in sleeveless Chiefs minidress for her new NFL apparel line
The baby of the Hunt empire has a modest 51.8k followers, and at this point in her life, she doesn’t seem to have the same influencer aspirations as her older sister.
Amongst her photos is of course a prerequisite photo with global pop icon and Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift, and the usual postings of a college cheerleading college coed that just happens to also be in line to inherit a historic NFL franchise.
