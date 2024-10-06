Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava drops another SMU cheerleader uni photo flex
The SMU Mustangs are still celebrating with their huge college football win over the No. 22 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday, and that includes cheerleader Ava Hunt.
Hunt, 19, is youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and is exactly six years younger than her social media influencer and fashion designer older sister, Gracie. Gracie, 25, is often seen flaunting her fantastic fits on Instagram for her 572k followers. Ava is a little more low key on social media with her 57K followers much like her older brother, Knobel, 22. (Clark Hunt and all three of his children attended SMU.)
On Friday, Ava was posting kissy face selfies with another cheerleader, and on Saturday she was posting celebration faces and touting SMU’s 5-1 record, which is good for No. 1 in the ACC. Hunt is the the third one from the left.
The caption reads, “POMS UP FOR ANOTHER SMU WIN ❤️ 💙”
SMU Cheerleading also has pics of the younger Hunt on its Instagram page. Here she is second from the left.
SMU and Hunt get a week off from the field before traveling to take on the Stanford Cardinal in Palo Alto, California.
Hunt can also cheer on the 4-0 Chiefs on Monday night — a team she’s in line to inherit a part of one day. Hunt has a lot to cheer about these days.
