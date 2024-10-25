Hailey Van Lith rocks schoolgirl look with pigtails, glasses at Mavs game
Hailey Van Lith is gearing up for her final year of college basketball, joining the TCU Horned Frogs after transferring from LSU. But, before the start of the season, she decided to take in some NBA action.
This week, HVL visited the American Airlines Center to watch the Dallas Mavericks' season opener against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
HVL sat along the baseline and pulled up in style with her brother, Tanner.
Van Lith stole the show with a schoolgirl-inspired fit rocking pigtails, glasses, and a preppy sweater.
Van Lith was mic'd up by Bleacher Report and was featured on their "Courtside Cam."
After a slick bucket by new Mavs star Klay Thompson, B/R shared a video of Van Lith breaking down the play with her brother.
Van Lith had an eventful summer.
The TCU guard was the lone collegiate player to represent Team USA on any of the four Olympic basketball teams at the 2024 Paris Games. The 22-year-old, who previously played at Louisville and LSU, has extensive 3x3 experience.
HVL won five gold medals representing the United States in international competition, with two coming in 3x3 basketball: the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup and the 2019 FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup.
Team USA's 3x3 team won bronze in Paris.
Van Lith struggled during her lone season at LSU while learning a new position, so hopefully the bronze medal run and fresh start at TCU will be her redemption arc.
