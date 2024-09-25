Haley, Hanna Cavinder strike awkward pose at prestigious honor event
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are known to rep the sports world in style, and the two did exactly that at the Forbes 30 Under 30 summit today.
The University of Miami basketball stars shared a carousel of photos on their individual and joint Instagram pages, in which they are maximizing the dual slayage by serving looks in flashy fits. Though, one photo came across a bit strange.
In one photo, Hanna stands tall in a short-length business suit, with black high heels. Meanwhile, Haley is crouched down behind Hanna, wearing a brown sleeveless shirt, cream-colored skirt, netted leggings, and black heels.
But strange poses aside, the twins aren’t resting on their laurels. The Cavinder sisters, both of whom play guard for the Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team, have promising stats going into their final college basketball season at Miami — with Haley averaging 16.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, and Hanna averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
The two have also amassed over 4.5 million followers on TikTok, building a brand as athletic and lifestyle social media influencers. During the 30 Under 30 summit, Hanna shared the key to maintaining a successful brand and business.
“When it comes to creativity—it’s just making sure that you’re being organic,” said Hanna. “I think your audience can truly see what you love.”
Fans will soon see the Cavinder twins in action when the Miami Hurricanes season kicks off on November 4. The ladies will face the Stetson University Hatters in their 2024-2025 season opener.
