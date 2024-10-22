Hanna Cavinder squishy-face selfie contradicts baller Hurricanes uni fit
Hanna Cavinder is no stranger to the spotlight and taking lots of photos — they just usually all come out nearly flawless.
Her and her twin sister Haley even have a joint Instagram account — as well as their own — where the viral duo share lots of pictures. The girls are getting ready for their final season of college basketball for the Miami Hurricanes but post all kinds of different looks.
Hanna, 23, recently posed with her sister in their baller Miami uniforms, was caught in a smitten moment with her boyfriend and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, and got upstaged by Beck’s cheerleader sister in another photo.
Hanna’s most recent selfie, however, in a Miami uniform with her squishy-faced mirror pose was a look we haven’t seen.
Was she trying to wink or just make a weird face for the pose? Did she get something stuck in her eye? Whatever is was, it just looks off compared to the awesome Hurricanes uni she has on. She still posted it, though, so there’s a reason behind it.
Hanna, like her sister Haley, is a guard. She averaged 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists compared to her star sister’s 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
The team tips off its season on November 4 at home against Stetson. Until then, Hanna will have time to work on her actual game face.
