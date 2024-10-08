Carson Beck shares smitten Hanna Cavinder couples photo after Georgia game
Hanna Cavinder took time away from her busy influencer and basketball calendars to see her boyfriend over the weekend.
Cavinder, who is dating Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Cason Beck, and her twin sister Haley are both guards on the Miami Hurricanes basketball team and usually do everything together or similarly. They recently posed together in their Miami Hurricane basketball uniforms and showed off an adorable photo of their shared dog Harvey Douglas Cavinder. They both also have famous boyfriends and travel to see them play (Haley is dating Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson).
While the Cavinders are usually the ones sending out viral photos, it was Beck who posted this incredible photo of a smitten Hanna after Georgia’s big home win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.
What a perfect photo with the light shining down over them like it’s a match made in heaven. Hanna looks radiant in the knee-high red boots, miniskirt combo with Beck’s No. 15 Bulldogs jersey on.
The couple has only officially been together since this summer. Dating rumors began when Hanna posted Beck on social media over the Fourth of July weekend. Beck confirmed the relationship in an interview with ESPN before the Georgia football opener, and the couple has gone Instagram official since.
Hanna even reps Beck when she can’t attend games.
Hanna certainly brought Beck luck in the team’s win this weekend. We will see what else she wears this season in support of her man whether it’s in person or not.
