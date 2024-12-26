Brittany Mahomes rocks non-Chiefs colors Christmas gameday fit from home with kids
Brittany Mahomes stayed home for Christmas with the kids while husband Patrick Mahomes was slaying the Pittsburgh Steelers and locking up home field advantage for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Brittany, 29, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child and due any time in the beginning of January when the calendar flips to 2025, didn’t travel to Pittsburgh for a Christmas Day Wednesday game after the couple hilariously couldn’t get the kids to smile for Santa.
In his postgame interview Mahomes said, "I told my wife I was gonna get her the No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby." Brittany had an epic response on Instagram Stories to that message: "Always keeping his promises 🥹🤍."
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' message to Patrick Mahomes before baby no. 3's arrival
Brittany and daughter Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 2, stayed home with mom to watch the game while baking some goodies in their comfortable pajamas — they just weren’t Chiefs colors, which also happen to be Christmas red and white.
How adorable, regardless of the color to their game day fits. Maybe next year the team can send them some Chiefs pajamas, though.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes stuns next to Patrick’s insurance salesman Prada look
Brittany has been a staple at games in her Chiefs colors like her red and black fit with her baller purse.
Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts in Texas and tied the knot in 2022. They are expecting a baby girl for their third child.
Chiefs colors or not, the Mahomes family is winning these holidays.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America’s HC: Lions’ Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice
Winning!: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red gown
First Lady: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game