Gracie Hunt has controversial fashion choice for Chiefs-Steelers Netflix NFL game

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress looked fantastic as always, but one part of her fit would make fashion purists blush.

Matthew Graham

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Gracie Hunt has become a fashion must-see on NFL sidelines this season.

For the hyped Christmas day Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers Netflix game, the Chiefs heiress was extremely bold with her outfit choice, with an ever-so-in furry red Christmas coat with matching boots, but it was the pants that were especially eye-catching.

White pants.

Fashion traditionalists would cry foul and throw a yellow flag. Modern-day style gurus say good riddance to such archaic rules, flaunting white pants all year long, not just between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Vogue agrees with Hunt.

So are you a traditionalist or modernist? Take a look and decide.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Whether you're for or against, NFL fans can agree that the burgeoning fashion designer looks great. She celebrated Christmas with the entire Clark Hunt, of course the owner of the Chiefs, family in enemy territory, along with siblings Ava and Knobel.

Gracie Hunt, Knobel Hunt, Ava Hunt
Ava Hunt/Instagram

The entire Hunt family always has good fashion sense, something they've seemed to have picked up from mom Tavia.

It also doesn't hurt that they're rooting for a team that's about to go 15-1 to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. The elusive historic quest for a three-peat is alive and well.

It's easy to look good as the Hunts when all the Chiefs do is win... and in white pants.

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

