Ava Hunt's sleek fit upstages sister Gracie at Chiefs-Steelers Christmas game
Christmas was made for the Clark Hunt family.
As Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, recently shared in an exclusive with The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, her passions are faith, family, football, and now fashion. Her younger sister Ava, who crushed it on Christmas Eve in a knee-high boots fit, seems to be very much following in her footsteps.
As TAL has documented throughout 2024, the siblings have been crushing their stylish fits, and they usually are able to rendezvous together for Chiefs games, like they did today for the Netflix Christmas day game against the the Pittsburgh Steelers. (The Chiefs won 29-10 and clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC.)
RELATED: Gracie Hunt has controversial fashion choice for Chiefs-Steelers Netflix NFL game
Noted in the related link above, older sister Gracie, 25, flexed white pants and a furry red coat with matching boots.
Ava, 19, went sleek black with an always-in stylish red peacoat and sparkly high-platform boots.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game
Both looked fantastic, but TAL has to give the edge to the younger sister in this case, especially with the sunglasses. We love the boldness of Gracie's fit, but the sophistication of Ava wins the day. Oh, their brother Knobel, 22, who's moving to New York City, looks handsome too.
And now as the Chiefs look for a historic NFL three-peat, the siblings will have plenty of time to prepare their fantastic fits for the NFL playoffs.
