Ilia Malinin’s Bold Fit Before Olympic Figure Skating Event Causes Stir

Ilia Malinin admitted to being nervous in an interview with NBC before his big short program skate at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He certainly was confident with his fit choice before the short program at the Milano Cortina Games.

The 21-year-old is widely regarded as the best skater in the world having won four national championship and a two-time World Champion.

Feb 8, 2026; Milan, Italy; Ilia Malinin of the United States of America celebrates after winning gold in the figure skating team event during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

RELATED: Tiny Tara Lipinski Pops Out of Johnny Weir’s Jacket Before Ilia Malinin Olympic Skate

While he helped the U.S. win a gold in the team combined competition, Yuma Kagiyama of Japan had a higher score showing he’s not unbeatable.

But he is sure exciting like his backflip move off one foot he pulled off during his last skate.

Ilia Malinin performed ANOTHER backflip, this time off ONE foot. 🤯#WinterOlympics



📺 Primetime in Milan: After the Super Bowl on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/W6KKpiEGvG — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 9, 2026

RELATED: RELATED: Johnny Weir’s Fit on NBC for Winter Games Skating Event Causes Stir

Malinin is known as the “Quad God” because he’s the first skater ever to land all six types of quadruple jumps in competition and the first to land the nearly impossible quadruple Axel.

He admitted he was a bit nervous, though, before the competition started.

“I feel that it's like the moment is here, finally everything that I've dreamed upon, everything that I've worked to is finally here.”



— Ilia Malinin's interview before the short program of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games today.pic.twitter.com/GwNu7JUSKB — Ilia Malinin Daily (@TheIliaSociety) February 10, 2026

If he’s nervous, he sure made a bold statement with his fit. Before the competition, he was shown wearing a self-proclaimed “Quad God” tank top from Nike.

Ilia Malinin warming up backstage for the short program of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games today. pic.twitter.com/tW41SBwZ25 — Ilia Malinin Daily (@TheIliaSociety) February 10, 2026

The detail of Ilia Malinin's "Quad God" tank top. pic.twitter.com/s4BKNWpZ2s — Ilia Malinin Daily (@TheIliaSociety) February 10, 2026

Now, the “Quad God” needs to go out there and back it up with a gold on the line and live up to the hype.

