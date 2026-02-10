The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ilia Malinin’s Bold Fit Before Olympic Figure Skating Event Causes Stir

The 21-year-old, two-time world champion known as the “Quad God” isn’t lacking confidence in his abilities or his attire.
Ilia Malinin of the United States of America reacts after performing in the men’s free skate during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena.
Ilia Malinin admitted to being nervous in an interview with NBC before his big short program skate at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He certainly was confident with his fit choice before the short program at the Milano Cortina Games.

The 21-year-old is widely regarded as the best skater in the world having won four national championship and a two-time World Champion.

Feb 8, 2026; Milan, Italy; Ilia Malinin of the United States of America celebrates after winning gold in the figure skating team event during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While he helped the U.S. win a gold in the team combined competition, Yuma Kagiyama of Japan had a higher score showing he’s not unbeatable.

But he is sure exciting like his backflip move off one foot he pulled off during his last skate.

Malinin is known as the “Quad God” because he’s the first skater ever to land all six types of quadruple jumps in competition and the first to land the nearly impossible quadruple Axel.

He admitted he was a bit nervous, though, before the competition started.

If he’s nervous, he sure made a bold statement with his fit. Before the competition, he was shown wearing a self-proclaimed “Quad God” tank top from Nike.

Now, the “Quad God” needs to go out there and back it up with a gold on the line and live up to the hype.

