Tiny Tara Lipinski Pops Out of Johnny Weir’s Jacket Before Ilia Malinin Olympic Skate

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir aren’t competing anymore, but they are a big part of the Winter Olympics on NBC as the charismatic voices of figure skating. They also are super close and always posting fun videos like the latest one.

Weir, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013, while Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, a three-time national champion, never medaled but was always a fan favorite.

The two are a staple of the MIlano Cortina Games as commentator next to Terry Gannon.

Jan 25, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir in the broadcast booth for the 2024 US Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena. | Adam Cairns-Imagn Images

The pair just caused a stir with matching sparkly fits they wore, and had some fun lip syncing and dancing.

On Tuesday before completion that includes “Quad God” Ilia Malinin going for a second gold, they had some fun where Lipinski was hiding in Weir’s jacket and then popped out. He couldn’t contain his laughter either in the fun moment. Weir wrote on Instagram, “Just a normal day in the office 😂😂.”

They truly love what they do and each other.

Lipinksi is only 5-foot-1 and can easily fit in his jacket. When she competed in 1998 at 16 she was just 4-foot-10 and 82 pounds.

What are Weir and Lipinski doing nowadays?

Besides working for NBC, they both are star in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.

Lipinski is married to TV producer Todd Kapostasy since 2017. Weir was married to lawyer Victor Voronov in 2011, but divorced in 2014.

Jan 27, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NBC correspondents Tara Lipinski (right) and Johnny Weir (left) in attendance during media day for Super Bowl XLIX at US Airways Center. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

