Ilona Maher cheerfully debuts revealing 'DWTS' costume: 'I want to be naked'
The costumes on Dancing with the Stars are famously flashy and revealing, but rugby star Ilona Maher says that she pushed to show more skin in her costume on Tuesday, October 15.
In an Instagram Reel, the 28-year-old athlete addressed her fans in the mirror as she modeled a blue, flowy gown that leaves little to the imagination.
“I want you all to know that I went into costume design and told them ‘Look. I wanna be naked. I wanna be as naked as is allowed on national television. All these other girls are showing skin, I wanna show pretty much everything.’”
She went on to display all the angles of her backless, strapless dress, exuding joy and confidence. “I’m doing this for all you girlies,” she said, “and I feel really good, and sexy, and pretty.” Maher went on to blow a kiss to her fans.
Maher is coming back strong after a vulnerable moment on last week’s DWTS, where she broke down crying after receiving negative feedback.
Maher has openly spoken about the importance of body positivity, and told Entertainment Weekly she was excited to demonstrate on the show that “female athletes are so much more than [...] the stereotypes that they're put in with the sport.” She went on to add, “It's so awesome to show what my body type can do, and how beautiful it can be in all sorts of spaces."
