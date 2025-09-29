Jake Browning’s fiancée Stephanie chooses odd way to show Bengals fit for Broncos
Jake Browning has a chance on the big spotlight of Monday Night Football to shine for the Cincinnati Bengals at the Denver Broncos. His fiancée Stephanie Niles certainly is shinning bright in her Bengals look before kickoff.
The 29-year-old quarterback Browning took over for the superstar Joe Burrow after he was sidelined with a long-term turf toe injury. Browning won the first game, but really struggled in last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He’s thrown five interceptions in two games as well.
If he’s going to overcome the poor starts vs. the Broncos, he hopes to overcome a bad omen this morning from Niles.
While Browning is preparing for the Broncos defense and the Mile High crowd in Denver, Niles was crushing her workout fit on the treadmill.
And then she changed into her game-day look despite not traveling to Denver.
She said she’s “proud of this one,” too.
Niles has been a game-day hit all season like her custom “6” look.
Browning and Niles met when he was a star quarterback for the Washington Huskies.
Now, she’s hopes she has the lucky fit and lucky necklace picked out for Monday Night Football with all eyes on her fiancé leading the Bengals offense.
