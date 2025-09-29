The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jake Browning’s fiancée Stephanie chooses odd way to show Bengals fit for Broncos

Stephanie Niles isn’t in Denver for the Monday Night Football game, but she’s definitely cheering on her quarterback man in a winning look.

Matt Ryan

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) walks the sideline between drives in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) walks the sideline between drives in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jake Browning has a chance on the big spotlight of Monday Night Football to shine for the Cincinnati Bengals at the Denver Broncos. His fiancée Stephanie Niles certainly is shinning bright in her Bengals look before kickoff.

The 29-year-old quarterback Browning took over for the superstar Joe Burrow after he was sidelined with a long-term turf toe injury. Browning won the first game, but really struggled in last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He’s thrown five interceptions in two games as well.

If he’s going to overcome the poor starts vs. the Broncos, he hopes to overcome a bad omen this morning from Niles.

RELATED: Who is Bengals QB Jake Browning’s fiancée Stephanie Niles?

While Browning is preparing for the Broncos defense and the Mile High crowd in Denver, Niles was crushing her workout fit on the treadmill.

Stephanie Niles
Stephanie Niles/TikTo

And then she changed into her game-day look despite not traveling to Denver.

Stephanie Niles
Stephanie Niles/TikTok

She said she’s “proud of this one,” too.

Stephanie Niles
Stephanie Niles/TikTok

Niles has been a game-day hit all season like her custom “6” look.

Browning and Niles met when he was a star quarterback for the Washington Huskies.

Now, she’s hopes she has the lucky fit and lucky necklace picked out for Monday Night Football with all eyes on her fiancé leading the Bengals offense.

Stephanie Niles
Stephanie Niles/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion