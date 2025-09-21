The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie rocks custom Bengals '6' fit with white boots

Stephanie Niled couldn't contain her excitement for her custom Browning Bengals fit as her fiancé gets the start vs. the Vikings.

Matthew Graham

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) waves to fans after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Bengals came back from a halftime deficit to win 31-27.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) waves to fans after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Bengals came back from a halftime deficit to win 31-27. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Stephanie Niles might get more attention than her fiance Jake Browning.

The Cincinnati Bengals WAG always has fantastic fits with a bubbly personality even when her longtime partner isn't playing. So imagine how she feels now that the 29-year-old undrafted backup QB is now getting the start with franchise starter Joe Burrow out for most of the season after having surgery to repair his turf toe injury.

Jake Browning
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) celebrates his touchdown run during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Niles showed off her custom Browning "6" top with black workout shorts and knee-high white cowboy boots that have become an NFL WAGs staple lately.

Stephanie Niles
Stephanie Niles/Instagram

Niles was especially excited since Browning is facing his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, so she also shared that the Washington Huskies alum, where the two met in 2018, was going to meet up with some old friends while watching her fiance take on the Vikings.

Stephanie Niles
Stephanie Niles/Instagram

Her fun personality is infectious, and the long-laced bejeweled boots matches that feeling perfectly.

Stephanie Niles
Stephanie Niles/Instagram

Published
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

