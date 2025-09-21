Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie rocks custom Bengals '6' fit with white boots
Stephanie Niles might get more attention than her fiance Jake Browning.
The Cincinnati Bengals WAG always has fantastic fits with a bubbly personality even when her longtime partner isn't playing. So imagine how she feels now that the 29-year-old undrafted backup QB is now getting the start with franchise starter Joe Burrow out for most of the season after having surgery to repair his turf toe injury.
Niles showed off her custom Browning "6" top with black workout shorts and knee-high white cowboy boots that have become an NFL WAGs staple lately.
Niles was especially excited since Browning is facing his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, so she also shared that the Washington Huskies alum, where the two met in 2018, was going to meet up with some old friends while watching her fiance take on the Vikings.
Her fun personality is infectious, and the long-laced bejeweled boots matches that feeling perfectly.
