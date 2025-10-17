Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie stuns in 'mob wife fit' for Bengals white-out
Jake Browning probably won't see the field tonight against the Pittsburgh Steelers unless Joe Flacco gets hurt.
And honestly, who cares.
No offense to the Cincinnati Bengals career backup quarterback to usual superstar Joe Burrow, it's his fiancée Stephanie Niles that always steals his thunder with her fantastic game-day fits.
And like usual, for the big prime-time Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football game against their AFC North bitter rival, Pittsburgh Steelers, she crushed it for the Bengals white-out.
Sharing in an Instagram Post, Niles described it as a "mob wife fit for the whiteout 🤍🤍🤍."
Niles, who met her undrafted fiancé when they were Washington Huskies together, stuns in an all-white ensemble complete with high white heels and a fur coat.
Hopefully for her, she changes out of those stilettos into something a little more comfortable once she makes it to Paycor Stadium.
Niles' bubbly personality makes it hard to dislike Browning, who had a chance to take the reins after Burrow's turf toe surgery could keep him out for the entire season. Unfortunately, Browning became an interception machine, and thus, Super Bowl winning veteran got traded from the Cleveland Browns to take over QB1 duties.
Fortunately the future Mrs. Browning always has a perfect passer rating in the NFL WAGs department.
