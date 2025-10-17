Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie stuns in 'mob wife fit' for Bengals white-out

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Even if the Cincinnati Bengals lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers on TNF, Stephanie Niles has already won the night with yet another fantastic game-day fit.

Matthew Graham

Dec. 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
/ Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jake Browning probably won't see the field tonight against the Pittsburgh Steelers unless Joe Flacco gets hurt.

And honestly, who cares.

No offense to the Cincinnati Bengals career backup quarterback to usual superstar Joe Burrow, it's his fiancée Stephanie Niles that always steals his thunder with her fantastic game-day fits.

Stephanie Niles
Stephanie Niles/Instagram

And like usual, for the big prime-time Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football game against their AFC North bitter rival, Pittsburgh Steelers, she crushed it for the Bengals white-out.

Sharing in an Instagram Post, Niles described it as a "mob wife fit for the whiteout 🤍🤍🤍."

Niles, who met her undrafted fiancé when they were Washington Huskies together, stuns in an all-white ensemble complete with high white heels and a fur coat.

Stephanie Niles
Stephanie Niles/Instagram

Hopefully for her, she changes out of those stilettos into something a little more comfortable once she makes it to Paycor Stadium.

Stephanie Niles
Stephanie Niles/Instagram
Stephanie Niles
Stephanie Niles/Instagram

Niles' bubbly personality makes it hard to dislike Browning, who had a chance to take the reins after Burrow's turf toe surgery could keep him out for the entire season. Unfortunately, Browning became an interception machine, and thus, Super Bowl winning veteran got traded from the Cleveland Browns to take over QB1 duties.

Fortunately the future Mrs. Browning always has a perfect passer rating in the NFL WAGs department.

