Jake Browning’s fiancée is already mentally on vacation after latest Bengals flop

Stephanie Niles posts her mood after another brutal loss for her quarterback man and Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jake Browning has been given the keys to the Cincinnati Bengals offense after superstar quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a long-term injury. So far, he’s driving it in reverse and even his fiancée seems to mentally be checking out.

The 29-year-old Browning managed to help the team win the game after Burrow went down, but has since lost two in a row in games that weren’t even close including Monday Night Football’s 28-3 loss vs. the Denver Broncos where the offense couldn’t get anything going. Players like Jamar Chase were visibly frustrated.

Things won’t get any easier as the high-powered Detroit Lions come to town on Sunday.

A bright spot for Browning has been his fiancée Stephanie Niles who has rocked her game-day fits like her custom “6” look, and winners like this.

On Monday, she did have a bad omen before the game that unfortunately for Browning and the Bengals proved to come true..

Now, after watching the former Washington Huskies star Browning throw only three touchdowns with five interceptions, Niles posted needing a mental break. She wrote, “mentally here” while posting a picture in a bikini in a paradise location.

Stephanie Niles
Stephanie Niles/Instagram

The team looks mentally checked out right now, too, but sits at 2-2 and can still turn the season around. If not, they’ll be on an early vacation again.

Jake Brownin
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) reacts to a false start on guard Dylan Fairchild (63) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football game vs. the Denver Broncos. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

