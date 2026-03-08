Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Stuns in ‘Post Olympics’ Poolside Dress

Jutta Leerdam can enjoy life after the Olympics with her fiancé Jake Paul following her gold and silver medal performance at the Milano Cortina Games.

It was a Winter Olympics full of viral moments for the 27-year-old Dutch speed skater. She first raised eyebrows with her private jet flex entrance into Italy on Paul’s baller plane, and then by skipping the Opening Ceremony and posting in bed instead.

It was all positive moments from there on as she won the 100m with an Olympic record time that brought Paul to tears, and then her viral moment when she unzipped her uniform could end up be worth a staggering amount of money.

From there she returned to a hero’s welcome in the Netherlands where she received an unreal honor from the government.

She’d then be in the hospital as Paul needed another surgery, taking care of him, but he’d recover and she’d stun in her ab-flexing workout fit for a hike with him.

Now, after a bikini-top selfie winner, which she included in the below photo dump, she shared more photos including her head-turning poolside dress. She wrote, “Post Olympics camera roll ☀️.”

Leerdam is clearly still winning in life after the Olympics.

Leerdam and Paul’s love story

Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Jake Paul's mother Pam Stepnick(left) and Jutta Leerdam watch the fighy against Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.