Jutta Leerdam Turns Olympic Gold into Even Bigger Reward Back Home in Netherlands

Jutta Leerdam’s Olympics not only earned her a gold and silver medal, but now a huge honor back home in the Netherlands.

The 27-year-old Dutch speed skater and fiancée of Jake Paul turned heads at the Milano Cortina Games for several reasons.

Feb 9, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands headed home a hero after winning gold in the 1000m. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Upon her arrival she was under scrutiny for her private jet flex, and then for missing the Opening Ceremony while posting from bed.

She’d then become a hero for the Netherlands with a gold medal in the 1000m skate that brought Paul to tears, and just missing another in the 500m.

She was seen with Paul proudly flexing that gold around the Olympic Village, too.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam after she won gold. | Jake Paul/Instagram

Leerdam would jet off with Paul on his private plane again, but then head off to the hospital where he needed another surgery on his broken jaw from his December boxing loss to Anthony Joshua. She posted by his bedside and pushing him in a wheelchair.

Leerdam given huge Dutch honor

From there, it was back to the Netherlands where she revealed she became a Knight of the Order of Orange-Nassau today. She called it, “A big honor 🤍.”

Jutta Leerdam shows off her honor | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

This is a prestigious Dutch civil and military honor bestowed upon someone with significant, longstanding, or exceptional contributions to society, the State, or the Royal House.

Well done, Jutta Leerdam, and congratulations.

Now, she can hopefully focus on her and Paul’s wedding.

Leerdam and Paul’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.

