Cooper Kupp's Wife Anna's Emotional Note Causes Stir Calling Out 'Disrespect'

Cooper Kupp had one of the best storylines coming out of the NFC Championship Game yesterday.

The Washington native had a fairytale redemptive arc, returning home to play for the Seattle Seahawks, beating his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, who spurned him in free agency, in the NFCC to make another trip to the Super Bowl, where he won MVP the last time he played in the NFL's biggest game.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates with his wife Anna Kupp and son Cooper Kupp Jr. after Super Bowl LVI. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At 32 years old, Kupp is certainly not the wide receiver he was in his prime, and as far as the Seahawks offense goes, it's much more about the dynamic Jaxon Smith-Njigba, only 23, Seattle's breakout first-round pick sensation from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Regardless, the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year had some big catches in the NFCC, and his wife Anna Marie Kupp, has been by his side throughout his tumultuous homeward bound journey, along with their three sons, Cooper Jameson (born 2018), Cypress Stellar (born 2021), and Solas Reign (born 2023).

🏈@EWUFootball legend Cooper Kupp celebrates the Seahawks NFC title with his family🥺 pic.twitter.com/46xJkXPRdo — SWX Local Sports (@SWXLocalSports) January 26, 2026

That was on full display yesterday, as his wife and kids were able to celebrate the amazing comeback, with his former teammate Matthew Stafford telling him, "Go win your damn Super Bowl, kid."

"Go win your damn Super Bowl, kid."



Matthew Stafford made sure to find his guy @CooperKupp and congratulate him. ❤️@insidetheNFL NFL Playoffs Mic'd Up on X pic.twitter.com/WPTBv3vLOq — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2026

Anna is also taking receipts, calling out the 'disrespect'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp with his wife Anna Kupp attend the Dodgers game. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In a mostly loving note to her husband and God after the game, it's clear that Mrs. Kupp is also taking receipts, unable to hide the anger against those she felt betrayed them.

Anna wrote in part, "watching my husband be disrespected by so many people we thought were in our corner, learning, releasing, forgiving, but not forgetting, because that takes away from the gravity and weight of how we had to trust a good GOD and how he CARRIED ME."

Anna Kupp shares an emotional note after Cooper Kupp won the NFC Championship with the Seahawks. | Anna Marie Kupp/Instagram

It's clear that her faith got her through some truly emotional times when they were "lost and confused," but that part about "not forgetting" those that were not in their corner shows that forgiveness also came with some revenge in mind.

Now there is one last game Kupp and the Seahawks need to win to truly complete that storybook ending, not to mention cash in on those receipts.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp poses with wife Anna Maria Kupp and sons Solas Kupp, Cypress Kupp and Cooper Kupp Jr. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

