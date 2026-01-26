Sam Darnold’s Future Wife Katie Steals Show at Seahawks’ Win With Stunning Custom Fit

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks are heading to the Super Bowl after a thrilling NFC Championship win over the Los Angeles Rams. While the quarterback was spectacular in victory, fiancée Katie Hoofnagle’s custom fit stole the show.

Darnold went from a backup two years ago watching the San Francisco 49ers lose a heartbreaking Super Bowl, to losing in the Wild Card round last season after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-win season as a starter, to now headed to Super Bowl LX to face the New England Patriots.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the trophy on the podium after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Darnold was nearly perfect in his performances, throwing 25-for 36 with 346 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

After the game he celebrated with his teammates and Hoofnagle.

Hoofnagle would later post her stunning “14” jeans fit after the game that was also a clear winner on the day.

Katie Hoofnagle’s custom fit for the NFC Championship Game win. | Katie Hoofnagle/Instagram

They even have Darnold’s signature on them.

Katie Hoofnagle shows off her custom jeans for the NFC Championship Game. | Katie Hoofnagle/Instagram

It was the lucky fit, too, and Darnold will have a chance to bring Seattle is second-ever Super Bowl trophy back home while heading back to the Bay Area where he met Hoofnagle.

The QB’s love story

Darnold and Hoofnagle just got engaged in July. She’d share her answer to the quarterback’s proposal from the beach in Dana Point, California, with an emphatic “YES!!!!”

Hoofnagle was a star defensive soccer star for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college, starting in 67 games over four years. She’s from the Bay Area and met Darnold when he played for the 49ers in 2023.

Now, she’ll return to the Bay Area with Sam in hopes he wins a Super Bowl near where she grew up.

Sam Darnold with Katie Hoofnagle at the NFC Championship Game. | Katie Hoofnagle/Instagram

Hoofnagle a hit at Seahawks games this season

She rocked several winning fits like her unreal furry Grinch Seahawks look, and a “victory” fit in the big win in the divisional round over the hated rivals the 49ers.

