Jaxson Dart has 1980s villain look mocked after Giants presser hair toss and fit
Jaxson Dart is embracing his heartthrob status as the New York Giants star quarterback, no matter the results.
But that doesn't mean we can't make fun of him for it.
Professional athletes that play in NYC have always had a history of pushing the fashion envelope with their fits, and Dart seems to be channeling another NFL quarterback who charmed the Big Apple back in the day, Joe Namath, who eventually becoming a pop culture sensation as "Broadway Joe" for the Jets, leading them to their only Super Bowl in 1969.
Broadway Joe certainly would have rocked the Giants rookie QB's Monday Night Football pregame ensemble, which was a full-length shimmering brown leather coat, tightened up with a belt at the waist and matching boots.
For all the jokes made about the first-year sensation's style, a common theme arose — 1980s villain.
Our favorite of the full pregame fit was a hilarious reference to "Die Hard," where the mastermind villain was Hans Gruber, and Dart looks ready to help him take down Bruce Willis' famous John McClane.
The Dart hair toss is the clear winner of the night
That was the appetizer before the main course, when in Dart's postgame press conference after their 33-15 loss to NFL MVP contender Drake Maye, who probably would never come close to wearing a coat like that, and the New England Patriots, 33-15, he showed off the full turtleneck that was underneath, and then capped it off with a hair toss that was next level.
That hair toss summoned another iconic 1980s villain that was a staple throughout the decade — James Spader, most notably as Steff McKee in "Pretty in Pink."
Dart as Steff is something we can never unsee. And honestly, Jaxson Dart could have easily been the name of 1980s fictional bad guy.
Dart has probably been the lone silver lining for a Giants season that has been a nightmare, besides being too reckless with his scrambling that has already gotten him one concussion and almost killed against the Pats.
Maybe Dart will one day get the Giants a Super Bowl like Namath. At the very least, he's going to look good doing it.
