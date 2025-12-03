Jaxson Dart has 1980s villain look mocked after Giants presser hair toss and fit

Jaxson Dart is embracing his heartthrob status as the New York Giants star quarterback, no matter the results.

But that doesn't mean we can't make fun of him for it.

Dec. 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Professional athletes that play in NYC have always had a history of pushing the fashion envelope with their fits, and Dart seems to be channeling another NFL quarterback who charmed the Big Apple back in the day, Joe Namath, who eventually becoming a pop culture sensation as "Broadway Joe" for the Jets, leading them to their only Super Bowl in 1969.

Feb 6, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; NFL former player Joe Namath on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors award ceremony at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Broadway Joe certainly would have rocked the Giants rookie QB's Monday Night Football pregame ensemble, which was a full-length shimmering brown leather coat, tightened up with a belt at the waist and matching boots.

Oct. 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For all the jokes made about the first-year sensation's style, a common theme arose — 1980s villain.

Our favorite of the full pregame fit was a hilarious reference to "Die Hard," where the mastermind villain was Hans Gruber, and Dart looks ready to help him take down Bruce Willis' famous John McClane.

Jaxson Dart looks like he’s on his way to help Hans Gruber seize the Nakatomi Plaza on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/ZGMnSp8v49 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) December 1, 2025

The Dart hair toss is the clear winner of the night

That was the appetizer before the main course, when in Dart's postgame press conference after their 33-15 loss to NFL MVP contender Drake Maye, who probably would never come close to wearing a coat like that, and the New England Patriots, 33-15, he showed off the full turtleneck that was underneath, and then capped it off with a hair toss that was next level.

Jaxson Dart flips his hair and chews his gum like an actress on Saved by the Bell. #Giants pic.twitter.com/IOuvEfxaNe — Behold A Pale Horse (@BeholdPaleH0rse) December 2, 2025

That hair toss summoned another iconic 1980s villain that was a staple throughout the decade — James Spader, most notably as Steff McKee in "Pretty in Pink."

Strong “James Spader 80s Teenage Villain ” vibe… pic.twitter.com/BwbblJyS6o — Mookie (@stretchmikep) December 2, 2025

Dart as Steff is something we can never unsee. And honestly, Jaxson Dart could have easily been the name of 1980s fictional bad guy.

Dart has probably been the lone silver lining for a Giants season that has been a nightmare, besides being too reckless with his scrambling that has already gotten him one concussion and almost killed against the Pats.

THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST BRUTAL HIT YOU WILL EVER SEE ON A #NFL QUARTERBACK.



JAXSON DART WAS SMOKED.



😳😳😳



pic.twitter.com/IismwXusLX — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 2, 2025

Maybe Dart will one day get the Giants a Super Bowl like Namath. At the very least, he's going to look good doing it.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks with players after winning the Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

