Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads in family throwback before his Giants return
Jaxson Dart cleared concussion protocol and is on track to start again for the New York Giants after missing the last two games. Before he and the team travels to take on the New England Patriots on Monday night, Dart posted a picture of his family at the Churchill Downs racetrack where mom stood out in matching pink.
The 22-year-old rookie out of the Ole Miss Rebels has electrified New York fans when he’s gotten his chance, throwing for 1417 yards, 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 317 yards with seven touchdowns.
Also growing in the spotlight is his fitness instructor mom Kara, who has been spotted at his games turning heads in fits like this one at the Giants game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
For Thanksgiving, Dart posted a throwback photo of his family at the Kentucky Derby where mom crushed in matching pink.
He certainly had fun that day:
QB Jameis Winston played admirably in Dart’s absence, but lost two heartbreakers to the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.
Now, it’s Dart’s team and no doubt mom will be rooting her son on in another spectacular fit vs. the NFL’s best team in New England.
