Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads in family throwback before his Giants return

The New York rookie quarterback sensation is thankful for his family on Thanksgiving. The Giants are no doubt thankful to get him back against the Patriots.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart cleared concussion protocol and is on track to start again for the New York Giants after missing the last two games. Before he and the team travels to take on the New England Patriots on Monday night, Dart posted a picture of his family at the Churchill Downs racetrack where mom stood out in matching pink.

The 22-year-old rookie out of the Ole Miss Rebels has electrified New York fans when he’s gotten his chance, throwing for 1417 yards, 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 317 yards with seven touchdowns.

Jaxson Dar
Dart rooted on his teammates while he was out. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Also growing in the spotlight is his fitness instructor mom Kara, who has been spotted at his games turning heads in fits like this one at the Giants game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

For Thanksgiving, Dart posted a throwback photo of his family at the Kentucky Derby where mom crushed in matching pink.

Dart family
Jaxson Dart/Instagram

He certainly had fun that day:

QB Jameis Winston played admirably in Dart’s absence, but lost two heartbreakers to the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.

Now, it’s Dart’s team and no doubt mom will be rooting her son on in another spectacular fit vs. the NFL’s best team in New England.

Jaxson Dart, Kara Dart
Amazon Prime/Thursday Night Football

Published
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

