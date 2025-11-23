The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jaxson Dart's latest post gets love from rumored girlfriend Marissa Ayers

The New York Giants heartthrob continues to add intrigue with Instagram model Marissa Ayers.

Matthew Graham

Oct. 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart looks on before opening kick off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Oct. 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart looks on before opening kick off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart is still making headlines even when he's not playing.

The New York Giants rookie sensation is out for another week against the Detroit Lions because of a concussion, but his latest post had an interesting "like" that continues to add intrigue for one of the most eligible bachelors in professional sports.

RELATED: Who is Jaxson Dart's alleged girlfriend Marissa Ayers and ex Lola Sexton?

Jaxson Dar
Nov. 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Soon 6," Dart wrote in his Instagram carousel, presumably in reference to not being able to play on Sunday for the 2-9 G-Men.

Instagram model and influencer Marissa Ayers was one of the many people who were fans of the post, along with his Giants bestie Cam Skattebo, Skattebo's girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez, Lane Kiffin's son Knox, and star wide receiver Malik Nabers.

RELATED: Jaxson Dart's mom Kara steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

Jaxson Dart, Marissa Ayers
Marissa Ayers continues to add intrigue to the Jaxson Dart speculation. / Jaxson Dart/Instagram

Unfortunately Dart, Skattebo, and Nabers are all injured, with the last two gone for the season with brutal injuries, but it's Ayers who is the one who easily stole the spotlight.

Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo
Nov. 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo, right, talk before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ayers had not engaged with any of Dart's IG posts when the the 22-year-old ring girl and Alabama Crimson Tide graduate was first linked with Dart allegedly hanging out at a Halloween party together. Naturally like any good IG model and influencer, Ayers was at the Las Vegas F1 race this weekend.

So as we had said the first time we did a deep dive of Dart and Ayers possibly dating, a "liked" post does not confirm a relationship, but it usually hints at something simmering, especially when there had been no prior interaction before that rendezvous.

Dart had liked her post in late October after being spotted, but not her most recent one.

Dart, also 22, who went to Ole Miss, and Kiffin can thank in part for all of the hoopla now, has gotten more attention during game-days because of his mom Kara.

So even if Dart and Ayers aren't officially an item, at least it's better to be talking about possible girlfriends, especially when the Giants' great new hype hopefully returns next week.

Jaxson Dart
Oct. 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships