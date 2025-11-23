Jaxson Dart's latest post gets love from rumored girlfriend Marissa Ayers
Jaxson Dart is still making headlines even when he's not playing.
The New York Giants rookie sensation is out for another week against the Detroit Lions because of a concussion, but his latest post had an interesting "like" that continues to add intrigue for one of the most eligible bachelors in professional sports.
RELATED: Who is Jaxson Dart's alleged girlfriend Marissa Ayers and ex Lola Sexton?
"Soon 6," Dart wrote in his Instagram carousel, presumably in reference to not being able to play on Sunday for the 2-9 G-Men.
Instagram model and influencer Marissa Ayers was one of the many people who were fans of the post, along with his Giants bestie Cam Skattebo, Skattebo's girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez, Lane Kiffin's son Knox, and star wide receiver Malik Nabers.
RELATED: Jaxson Dart's mom Kara steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
Unfortunately Dart, Skattebo, and Nabers are all injured, with the last two gone for the season with brutal injuries, but it's Ayers who is the one who easily stole the spotlight.
Ayers had not engaged with any of Dart's IG posts when the the 22-year-old ring girl and Alabama Crimson Tide graduate was first linked with Dart allegedly hanging out at a Halloween party together. Naturally like any good IG model and influencer, Ayers was at the Las Vegas F1 race this weekend.
So as we had said the first time we did a deep dive of Dart and Ayers possibly dating, a "liked" post does not confirm a relationship, but it usually hints at something simmering, especially when there had been no prior interaction before that rendezvous.
Dart had liked her post in late October after being spotted, but not her most recent one.
Dart, also 22, who went to Ole Miss, and Kiffin can thank in part for all of the hoopla now, has gotten more attention during game-days because of his mom Kara.
So even if Dart and Ayers aren't officially an item, at least it's better to be talking about possible girlfriends, especially when the Giants' great new hype hopefully returns next week.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss