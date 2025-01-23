The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Eagles absurd $50 souvenir from snowy NFL playoff game sold out already

The Philadelphia Eagles and owner Jeffrey Lurie are one of the classiest organizations in the NFL. This souvenir from the LA Rams survival game is tacky plus.

Matthew Graham

Jan 12, 2025: Philadelphia Eagles fan during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild card game
Jan 12, 2025: Philadelphia Eagles fan during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild card game / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
You stay classy, Philadelphia Eagles.

In a move that was hopefully not approved by owner Jeffrey Lurie, who has generously already donated $500k to those impacted by the LA wildfires, the Eagles thought it was a good idea to sell authenticated snow from their survival NFC divisional round 28-22 victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

Yes, you read that correctly. Authenticated snow.

Eagles fans
Would you ever buy authenticated snow? / The Realest

Lurie, 73, is one of the most respected owners in the NFL, highlighted by the fourth-best overall rankings for the organization from last year's NFLPA internal players survey, including an "A" for the owner.

For a cool $50, you too can own the snow that might have been run over by star running back Saquon Barkley in one of his two electric touchdown runs, including the 78 yarder that was supposed to seal the game. Or the snow that stud defensive tackle Jalen Carter, to Chicago Bears fans' dismay, destroyed to save Philly's season when it looked like it was a forgone conclusion quarterback Matthew Stafford was going to hand Eagles fans an all-time crushing defeat.

Saquon Barkley
Jan 19, 2025: Saquon Barkley carries the ball while celebrating scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The company that the Eagles is working with to sell the irreplaceable souvenir is having the last laugh apparently, as the authenticated snow is already sold out. As of this posting, they had not found more snow to authenticate.

Eagles fans
Proof of authenticated snow getting sold out. / The Realest

Luckily only 100 units were sold to rip off... Sorry, give Eagles fans a memory that will last forever. As long as the electricity doesn't go out!

Saquon Barkley
Jan 19, 2025: Saquon snow could have been all yours! / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
