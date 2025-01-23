Eagles absurd $50 souvenir from snowy NFL playoff game sold out already
You stay classy, Philadelphia Eagles.
In a move that was hopefully not approved by owner Jeffrey Lurie, who has generously already donated $500k to those impacted by the LA wildfires, the Eagles thought it was a good idea to sell authenticated snow from their survival NFC divisional round 28-22 victory against the Los Angeles Rams.
Yes, you read that correctly. Authenticated snow.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
Lurie, 73, is one of the most respected owners in the NFL, highlighted by the fourth-best overall rankings for the organization from last year's NFLPA internal players survey, including an "A" for the owner.
For a cool $50, you too can own the snow that might have been run over by star running back Saquon Barkley in one of his two electric touchdown runs, including the 78 yarder that was supposed to seal the game. Or the snow that stud defensive tackle Jalen Carter, to Chicago Bears fans' dismay, destroyed to save Philly's season when it looked like it was a forgone conclusion quarterback Matthew Stafford was going to hand Eagles fans an all-time crushing defeat.
The company that the Eagles is working with to sell the irreplaceable souvenir is having the last laugh apparently, as the authenticated snow is already sold out. As of this posting, they had not found more snow to authenticate.
RELATED: Philly mayor has cringe Eagles chant mistake before Commanders showdown
Luckily only 100 units were sold to rip off... Sorry, give Eagles fans a memory that will last forever. As long as the electricity doesn't go out!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens game
Bad blood… sugar: Natalia Bryant shows off Taylor Swift-themed birthday cake
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
New game: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in ‘Unrivaled’ miniskirt-crop top combo
First Lady of Paris: Loreal Sarkisian drips all-black Louis Vuitton fit without hubby Steve