Jayden Daniels rocking Eagles jersey as kid going viral before NFC Championship
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner Jayden Daniels will lead the Washington Commanders into Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 26, looking to upset the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles to reach Super Bowl LIX.
Ahead of the all-NFC East conference championship game, a photo of a young Jayden Daniels has gone viral.
The photo shows Daniels rocking a Philadelphia Eagles jersey as he prepares to take on Philly on their home turf and aims to end their season.
But, before you get on Daniels for being a young, misguided kid who was rooting for his division rival long before he knew he would be taking them on twice a year in the NFL, it's important to know why he had the jersey.
Daniels has previously said he grew up idolizing then-Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb.
McNabb is the reason Daniels wears No. 5 to this day, and it's something that has worked out for him. So, yeah, Daniels may have been a young and impressionable kid, but he did well for himself and picked a solid player to look up to.
Despite his reasons, he can expect to be trolled by Eagles fans throughout the game on Sunday afternoon.
In the words of Super Bowl halftime performer Kendrick Lamar, "He a fan, he a fan, he a fan, he a fan."
Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday, February 9, at Caesars Stadium in New Orleans.
